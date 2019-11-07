Passionate Solutions

Logo For German Classical Band🎹🎼🎻

Passionate Solutions
Passionate Solutions
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo For German Classical Band🎹🎼🎻 traditional music classicalband band music monogramlogo monogram typography vector logotype logodesign logo graphicdesign branding design billieargent
Logo For German Classical Band🎹🎼🎻 traditional music classicalband band music monogramlogo monogram typography vector logotype logodesign logo graphicdesign branding design billieargent
Logo For German Classical Band🎹🎼🎻 traditional music classicalband band music monogramlogo monogram typography vector logotype logodesign logo graphicdesign branding design billieargent
Download color palette
  1. Postscript_logo_dribbble1.png
  2. Postscript_logo_dribbble2.png
  3. Postscript_logo_dribbble3.png

Our first experience working with music band and found this quite challenging. You know where the challenge lies? It's all about creating a logo that should precisely match with the music produced ☝️

Design and development by Passionate Solutions

Passionate Solutions
Passionate Solutions
Your one stop design and development agency!
Hire Me

More by Passionate Solutions

View profile
    • Like