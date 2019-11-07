Ticket Aggregator Design Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Take a look at the screens we’ve created for an app that helps to book buses, trains, and flights on the go.
🚅 The main goal was to make ticket booking a matter of a few clicks. With such an app, users just enter a destination, look at pricing patterns and then book the most preferable option.
🚇 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display transport categories using horizontal scrolling.
We’ve tried our best to make the app design clean and intuitive.
Have we succeeded?
Created by Ilya Utkin
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook