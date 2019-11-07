Ticket Aggregator Design Concept

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Take a look at the screens we’ve created for an app that helps to book buses, trains, and flights on the go.

🚅 The main goal was to make ticket booking a matter of a few clicks. With such an app, users just enter a destination, look at pricing patterns and then book the most preferable option.

🚇 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display transport categories using horizontal scrolling.

We’ve tried our best to make the app design clean and intuitive.

Have we succeeded?

Created by Ilya Utkin

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook