Custom 'Faux' Gowalla Stamp

To celebrate the opening of Dublin airport's new Terminal 2 tomorrow I thought I'd create a custom Gowalla stamp (because Gowalla rocks). God knows Ireland needs something to celebrate at the moment! :)

Video of the new terminal.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
