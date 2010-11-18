Patrick Algrim

Pitch Deck

Patrick Algrim
Patrick Algrim
  • Save
Pitch Deck ipad investors stuff
Download color palette

Hows your pitch deck, bitch? (See, Social Network) And yes, this is on an iPad.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Patrick Algrim
Patrick Algrim

More by Patrick Algrim

View profile
    • Like