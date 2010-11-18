Matt Stevens

Interpretation of No.17 / favorite pairing

My mother would be so ashamed.

I was asked to be a part of a project interpreting the number 17 as a tribute to the NYC design firm NUMBER 17. You can see details and full piece here --> http://bit.ly/9nxdRH

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
