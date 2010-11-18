Ryan Hefner

Hard Packs: Camel, Williamsburg, BK

Ryan Hefner
Ryan Hefner
  • Save
Hard Packs: Camel, Williamsburg, BK hard packs packaging
Download color palette

This was the first pack that was designed for the Hard Packs series. To me, this feels way more Williamsburg than the pack that Camel launched with.

The pattern design is by Tim Denger and I thank him for letting me use it. Check out more of Tim's inspiring work here: http://www.prettydept.com/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Ryan Hefner
Ryan Hefner

More by Ryan Hefner

View profile
    • Like