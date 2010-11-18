MoneyBook App Replacement Icon

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I made replacement icon for MoneyBook App as the default icon was not so good. I did not want the background to be green as green is already on Phone and Messages, orange is iPod, brownish is Calc, so it is red. Blue? Yea, don't get me started on blue.
Looks pretty decent on iPhone's Retina, much better than on normal monitor resolution. Not the best icon on the world, but hey =)
Here is the PNG file if you want to use it for any other money related App:
http://nivas.hr/pub/moneybook-icon@2x.png