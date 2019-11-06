ThirdPath Styleguide

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first dribble upload and my first website design working at WE•DO!
I had to design a new website for Third Path, which included new branding, fonts, and colors. Here is a style guide mockup showing all the various components that were made for them.