ThirdPath Styleguide

ThirdPath Styleguide web design ui branding mockup website design
My first dribble upload and my first website design working at WE•DO!

I had to design a new website for Third Path, which included new branding, fonts, and colors. Here is a style guide mockup showing all the various components that were made for them.

Posted on Nov 6, 2019
