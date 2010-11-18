MadOyster

Twitter Jar

MadOyster
MadOyster
  • Save
Twitter Jar twitter facebook dribbble icons illustrator
Download color palette

The process of drawing the first icon you can see on YouTube. These icons are completely free and can be downloaded.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
MadOyster
MadOyster

More by MadOyster

View profile
    • Like