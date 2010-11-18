Max Rudberg

Wii 25th Anniversary

Max Rudberg
Max Rudberg
  • Save
Wii 25th Anniversary wii games console
Download color palette

Planning to follow up an old icon set of mine…

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Max Rudberg
Max Rudberg
I conceptualize, design and make apps.

More by Max Rudberg

View profile
    • Like