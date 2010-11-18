Chris Herbert

Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert
Okay, revision time: I wanted to make 'hrbrt' stand out more and '.me' less (thanks mediahack) so I changed point sizes. While I was tweaking, I made the stroke larger and added a slight gradient to the stroke. I think it shows up better on my twitter timeline.

Rebound of
Twitter Avatar November 2010
By Chris Herbert
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert

