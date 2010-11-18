geekeries – gray knot

Jerry

Here is a full-sized view of the knot I use on geekeri.es to indicate permalinks.

I have not seen it used anywhere else, as opposed to arrows, stars and infinite loops.

It is heavily inspired by daringfireball.net’s star, and so is the color scheme — almost the inverse in fact.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
