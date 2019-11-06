Lina Farías

App MCB gym

Lina Farías
Lina Farías
  • Save
App MCB gym manage book charts schedule process categories card design ux ui iphone ios graphic design app blue gym app gym
Download color palette

Hey Friends!
This app helps users to book, view progress and manage everything with MCB gym subscription. Hope you like it.

You can see the full project here

And you can follow me :)

Instagram | Behance

Lina Farías
Lina Farías

More by Lina Farías

View profile
    • Like