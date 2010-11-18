VORONOI

Next Ruby

VORONOI
VORONOI
Hire Us
  • Save
Next Ruby ruby geometric blue red pink logo icon
Download color palette

Next round of revisions
________________  

Let’s connect:   

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI   

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

90528fed95d9c937bf279bec2edce815
Rebound of
Ruby
By VORONOI
View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
VORONOI
VORONOI
Visual branding for digital products and companies
Hire Us

More by VORONOI

View profile
    • Like