Jan Rajtoral

Gonzothegreat Logo Tryouts

Jan Rajtoral
Jan Rajtoral
  • Save
Gonzothegreat Logo Tryouts logo design concepts gonzoblog theme tumblr
Download color palette

Fooling around with some (crest) logos and banners for my gonzoblog-theme for Tumblr.

Main problem is the readability, the logo will also be used as the avatar for the header of the theme (with CSS3 I made a round avatar [64px]).

Hefty Regular is used as logofont, because the Title-font of the blog also is Hefty Regular (via font-face).

Every remark is welcome, cause I'm stil in the conceptual phase ..

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Jan Rajtoral
Jan Rajtoral

More by Jan Rajtoral

View profile
    • Like