Gonzothegreat Logo Tryouts

Fooling around with some (crest) logos and banners for my gonzoblog-theme for Tumblr.



Main problem is the readability, the logo will also be used as the avatar for the header of the theme (with CSS3 I made a round avatar [64px]).



Hefty Regular is used as logofont, because the Title-font of the blog also is Hefty Regular (via font-face).



Every remark is welcome, cause I'm stil in the conceptual phase ..