css social buttons

I used to use @rogie's awesome sign-in buttons and really loved them. Recently, we started to need something more flexible. These types of buttons are, after all, major calls-to-actions for users of social apps so I thought I'd make flexible, scalable, editable css versions.
I'm not sure how much anyone else will need these, but I thought I'd share and see.