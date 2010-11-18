Renato Carvalho

Divine Office Mac v2

Renato Carvalho
Renato Carvalho
  • Save
Divine Office Mac v2 mac os desktop cocoa icon application app os osx apple mac lucida grande
Download color palette

A couple of tweaks and also trying the use of Lucida Grande for the reading area to match with the entire UI.

Bc280362fe739f92a9fd3b9b70c0a841
Rebound of
Divine Office Mac
By Renato Carvalho
View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Renato Carvalho
Renato Carvalho

More by Renato Carvalho

View profile
    • Like