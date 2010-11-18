Simon Ambigram

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After seeing @coby's Ambigram Design Challenge, I thought I'd give myself 10 minutes to create an ambigram myself.
Rather than the "design" challenge, I went for my own name which has some natural curves that were more straight forward to replicate (even if it was pushing it).
There really is an art to this though - it's not as easy as you think it may be.