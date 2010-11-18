Si Jobling

Simon Ambigram ambigram simon calligraphy exercise
After seeing @coby's Ambigram Design Challenge, I thought I'd give myself 10 minutes to create an ambigram myself.

Rather than the "design" challenge, I went for my own name which has some natural curves that were more straight forward to replicate (even if it was pushing it).

There really is an art to this though - it's not as easy as you think it may be.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
