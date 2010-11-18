Marc Hemeon

Icon Based Navigation

doodling tonight with different navigation ideas. Inspired by the use of icon and text used on mint.com for main navigation. Playing with large hit areas so when I use the app with my fat sausage fingers I will be able to actually navigate and use the nav and not get frustrated like I do when I'm digging for a chip that fell between my car seat and the center console.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
