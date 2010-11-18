Icon Based Navigation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
doodling tonight with different navigation ideas. Inspired by the use of icon and text used on mint.com for main navigation. Playing with large hit areas so when I use the app with my fat sausage fingers I will be able to actually navigate and use the nav and not get frustrated like I do when I'm digging for a chip that fell between my car seat and the center console.