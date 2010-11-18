Jessie Slipchinsky

Ambigram Design Challenge

Ambigram Design Challenge
This is more tribal than I usually go with my designs but it was fun! Cranked out over a single episode of Glee so yes, it was a little rushed ;) I may do another one later when I have a bit more time. Kudos to Coby Chapple for coming up with such a badass challenge!

Rebound of
Ambigram Design Challenge
By Coby Chapple
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
