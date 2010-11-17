Morgan Allan Knutson

(Record Icon) Not the most seasoned icon maker, gave it my all!

This is part of a larger icon for a nice little OSX app that will automatically organize the music in your downloads folder.

I'm not totally unhappy with it, but you know, it's nothing new.

All but the label is made of paths - http://grab.by/7sr6 - so that's cool I guess.

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
