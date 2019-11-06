Cooking App

Hey Dribbblers,

It’s the end of the day, what do you want to 👨‍🍳 for a dinner?

This app will help you to learn some basic thinks of a cooking process. Choose your favourite meal or master chef and cooking together. You can find masterclasses, recipes and community of people who like to cook 🍳.

Hope you'll like it!

