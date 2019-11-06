Alexander Masliy
Fireart Studio

Cooking App

Alexander Masliy
Fireart Studio
Alexander Masliy for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Cooking App kitchen dishes meal cooking app review stopwatch picker scroll slider video typography timer cooking ui concept ux
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

It’s the end of the day, what do you want to 👨‍🍳 for a dinner?

This app will help you to learn some basic thinks of a cooking process. Choose your favourite meal or master chef and cooking together. You can find masterclasses, recipes and community of people who like to cook 🍳. 

Hope you'll like it!

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like