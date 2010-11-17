Above Function Portfolio/Blog

Grant McAllister

This is a sneak peak of the new AboveFunction.com web site, as a new start-up studio I'm also launching a web design blog.

The site should hopefully launch by the 1st of December with the blog being added into version two which I hope to launch on the 15th.

Make sure you stick around!

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
