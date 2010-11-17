Scott Hill

Doing it With Your Hands

Doing it With Your Hands idenity design-build hands on manual labor
Shot of our trade-show booth we designed and built for non-profit client Wishing Well. They build wells in Africa. This was good ol' hand painting, gesso transfer, and manual labor.

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
