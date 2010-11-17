Tyler Galpin

This logo is in-tents.

This logo is in-tents.
Right guys? Right?

A custom badge for a company that makes awesome handmade backpacks/bags/related goods.

Playing with logo marks. Still a WIP.

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
