Wind Master app icon - Final

Wind Master app icon - Final icon artua ios app icon wind tracking tracker windsurfing forecast weather
Hey guys, thank you for helping to choose the right version! Now it is finally rendered.
Please don't forget to check the attachment for the version in high resolution.
PS. Had to repost it adding the version for Retina displays!

Wind master small
Rebound of
Wind tracker app icon
By Artua
Posted on Nov 6, 2012
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
