Xamin comes with amazing customization features. With full creative control over its appearance, Xamin offers various options to create your website. Besides the customization tool, Xamin can be used to create an interactive website. The effects used in this WordPress theme can give an impressive look to your brand. They eye-catching homepage banner, multiple sections and attractive about us page make Xamin one of the most sorted after WordPress theme. The testimonial slider, portfolio, and team help promote your promising agency. The theme is fully responsive and all pages are retina ready. Check it out here Xamin - Data Science & Analytics WordPress Theme