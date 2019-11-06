Iqonic Design

Xamin - Data Science & Analytics WordPress Theme

Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design
  • Save
Xamin - Data Science & Analytics WordPress Theme dashboard iqonicdesign angular react vue html data analytics analytics saas uiux iqonic design design ui uidesign website design data analysis data science template wordpress theme wordpress
Download color palette

Xamin comes with amazing customization features. With full creative control over its appearance, Xamin offers various options to create your website. Besides the customization tool, Xamin can be used to create an interactive website. The effects used in this WordPress theme can give an impressive look to your brand. They eye-catching homepage banner, multiple sections and attractive about us page make Xamin one of the most sorted after WordPress theme. The testimonial slider, portfolio, and team help promote your promising agency. The theme is fully responsive and all pages are retina ready. Check it out here Xamin - Data Science & Analytics WordPress Theme

Iqonic Design
Iqonic Design

More by Iqonic Design

View profile
    • Like