3D Share Buttons

Some share buttons that I had the idea for, I like the way the colors/effects turned out although I feel like something might be missing *scratches head...* Ideas? Also, I wanted to possibly turn these into CSS3 :D

Twitter glyph is by Dustin: http://dribbble.com/DSchau

Mail and Facebook glyphs from Pictos :D

Chirpin' http://www.twitter.com/Mazalthan

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
