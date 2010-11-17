Shaun Andrews

New Project

Initial design for the "Create a New Project" button on the new clickdummy projects page. I'm really digging the simplicity and "blockiness".

Full Shot: http://cl.ly/253j0w0Q2s0V3y1v1T1B

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
