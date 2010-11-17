Cassie Fuertez

Medusa's hair

Medusa's hair
I'm nearly done! Her hair is made up of dreadlocks and snakes. :D
Also thank you for all the "likes" and comments!!!

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
