Michael Flarup

Safari World

Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Hire Me
  • Save
Safari World safari icon
Download color palette

Release is imminent. Just wanna thank everyone for the awesome feedback and ideas both here and on twitter. I'll shoot out a tweet when they're available over at pixelresort

♥ UPDDATE ♥
Icons and blog post about the process, along with some delicious high-res artwork is now up over at pixelresort.com Go download them!

A4b39298e11121db911f8e198bdbfd74
Rebound of
Flight Safari
By Michael Flarup
View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
Hire Me

More by Michael Flarup

View profile
    • Like