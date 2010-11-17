Damien Erambert

Oops, a dead Link !

nintendo zelda 404
A fun idea I got for the 404 page of a website I'm redesigning !

Fullsize : http://d.pr/FBi9

Thanks Fantattitude/Vivien Leroy for the ossom idea !
http://twitter.com/#!/Fantattitude/status/4117867997962240

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
