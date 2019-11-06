Devilcat Comic Book Cover Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I love me some Hotline Miami, retrowave palettes. I drew up this comic book cover for a personal project. The Devilcat is a chubby four-eyed cat from the depths of Hell. He makes his way into the human realm to wreak some havoc, eat a few evil humans, and accidentally fall in love with a housecat named Biscuits.