Rachel JY Chang

Devilcat Comic Book Cover Design

Rachel JY Chang
Rachel JY Chang
  • Save
Devilcat Comic Book Cover Design print print work illustration comic book art graphic design
Download color palette

I love me some Hotline Miami, retrowave palettes. I drew up this comic book cover for a personal project. The Devilcat is a chubby four-eyed cat from the depths of Hell. He makes his way into the human realm to wreak some havoc, eat a few evil humans, and accidentally fall in love with a housecat named Biscuits.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2019
Rachel JY Chang
Rachel JY Chang

More by Rachel JY Chang

View profile
    • Like