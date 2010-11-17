Conor O'Driscoll

LightningSeven

LightningSeven logo black white grayscale design clean clever
A logomark design, incorporating the initials of the (fake) company into lightning bolt.

Going grayscale for now, partly because it helps me 'develop the brand', partly because I can't be bothered to come up with a decent colour scheme :)

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
