This is a product concept I developed with some fellow students in "creativity techiques" class. Our premise was to connect vanilla/custard with coffee.
So the idea is custard in solid state which only liquifies in a hot environment i.e.coffee. As one might see in the single packaging the product is shaped just like a natural vanilla pod which can comfortably be used like a spoon in your coffee.
Fun secondary effect: Could be used as a lollipop and hands smell like vanilla after usage :)
3D render by Konstantin Datz (http://dribbble.com/KonstantinDatz) & packaging concept by me.
