Pecha Kucha cover

Pecha Kucha cover pecha kucha japanese harajuku
Pecha Kucha day tomorrow in class. Still on the "get out of your comfort zone" kick. PK is japanese for "chit-chat" so naturally, kawaii!

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
