Pure CSS NES Controller

Pure CSS NES Controller css html nes controller
This is a pure CSS NES controller I put together yesterday and today. No images, only good in Webkit.

Try clicking on stuff!

http://hotmeteor.com/lab/nes/

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
