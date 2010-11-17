Nishant Kothary

I for Izzy

I for Izzy decorative alphabet cat jester letter i
The next one in the series—the letter "I". This one is inspired by my overweight cat, Izzy. You get the idea...

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
