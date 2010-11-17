Dan Beltechi

Athletics Calendar

Weird crop, sorry. Had to get as much in this shot as possible for it to make sense. This is part of an athletics mini-site for a school. Every game is a (WP custom post type) entry, which should make it easy for school staff to update the calendar.

Suggestions welcome.

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
