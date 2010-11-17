Matt Ward

Survd - Coming in 2011

Survd - Coming in 2011
logo concept for a new product that I am developing (currently in early testing phase).

The type is a modified Helvetica, with Clarendon inspired slab serifs carefully added by hand, thus combining the features of two of my favorite typefaces.

I thought about shifting the arrow around to fit the angles of the V, but decided it was more important to keep the existing angle to keep the reference to the mouse pointer...

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
