Day 88 | MK19 | sketch digital illustration america lettering icon usa design arts art digital drawing vector procreate digital art drawing military illustration
This is an MK19 or in other terms a grenade launcher. It can be used on a tripod or attached to a crow or an rws (remote weapon system). I wanted to draw it being used to put into perspective how big it is!

