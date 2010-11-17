👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been teaching my sons Fireworks and they love it. My 11 year old sketched this design and wanted me to help him create it digitally. I introduced him to the magic of Modify > Combine Paths > Punch.
He did all the work. I showed him the technique and gave him pointers on how best to make sure everything is lined up for symmetry, but he created this.
He said he was going to make an army of soldiers and this was their logo and each division was going to display a different color (ala Clone Troopers).