I've been teaching my sons Fireworks and they love it. My 11 year old sketched this design and wanted me to help him create it digitally. I introduced him to the magic of Modify > Combine Paths > Punch.



He did all the work. I showed him the technique and gave him pointers on how best to make sure everything is lined up for symmetry, but he created this.



He said he was going to make an army of soldiers and this was their logo and each division was going to display a different color (ala Clone Troopers).