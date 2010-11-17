Renato Carvalho

Divine Office Mac

Divine Office Mac mac apple osx os app application icon cocoa desktop mac os
Porting Divine Office iPhone application to Mac. Trying to keep it simple, not customizing too much and to follow Mac OS UI standards.

Posted on Nov 17, 2010
