v1beta

v1beta brand dark logo website
Two versions of my previous shot. I might add a brushed finish to the gold letters on the top version. I can't tell if the one on the bottom is too dark or cool all recessed.

Rebound of
v1beta
By Chris Carlozzi
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
