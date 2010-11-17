Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Reach For The Stars V3

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Reach For The Stars V3 logo branding school kids program
Download color palette

3 of 3 comps I'm presenting to the client. Any feedback and suggestions would be appreciated. I've been staring at it for too long. :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like