LMS Interface Illustration hero image evolution

Started off with something really simple before I knew anything about design and over the months it progressed to something really neat and clear. I think its hard to demonstrate software I'd been on so many websites that have little illustrations of people on ladders interacting with floating computers in space or whatever. I didn't want that for my company I wanted the illustration to be a minimalist accurate representation of the actual software which is an online training platform for people to build courses and access training materials. In the first version I was desperate to get across that the platform could be branded and customised but by the time I got the the most recent one it seemed less important and I tried to focus on the core feature which is linear training courses