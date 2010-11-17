Dan Rubin

...tures

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
...tures grid guide photoshop univers noise red brown orange transparency
Download color palette

After months of traveling the world giving presentations, teaching workshops, and becoming enamored with Instagram, I'm finally finishing up one of the many little projects I've been working on.

Volume 1 is coming very soon...

6c4a8c107e9a7ef74c19e2cdfb3da83d
Rebound of
Textures Vol.1
By Dan Rubin
View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like