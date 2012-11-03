Sam Wightwick

Stargazing Album Cover

Stargazing Album Cover album music screen print halftone photography albumart beats poster
My self released album 'Stagazing' on physical CD.
Limited edition of 30. Cover folds out into a screen printed poster. All photos and art direction by me.

more at http://elementone17.bandcamp.com/

Posted on Nov 3, 2012
