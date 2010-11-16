Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Gnome 2

Gnome 2 illustration logo gnomes
Here's a detail of the completed logo for Card Gnome. I simplified the colors, made the type a little bolder, and added some shadow effects.

Rebound of
Gnome
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
