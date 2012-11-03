Mechanical Hand Papercraft

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Done this piece for a class, done the 3D modelling in google sketchup, exported it to pepakura, print, cut, fold, glue and airbrushed it, all in around 3-4 days. It actually has err... many articulated joints which can really move and bend and rotate. See the full preview here: http://goo.gl/PLWXC and download it here: http://www.deviantart.com/users/outgoing?http://www.tamasoft.co.jp/pepakura-en/gallery/gallerydetails.php?id=800 oh and you will need a pepakura viewer to view and print the .pdo file enjoy :)